Father’s Day Expo – FREE EVENT Sunday June 20th at 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Washington Park – 3130 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 – Presented by Creating a New Society

Resources For: Education & Workforce Development Financial Fitness Physical & Mental Health Legal Aid Home Ownership Free Food Activities For Children Raffle Prizes From Various Vendors

For More Info Contact Nicole Glass or Ralph Dorsey: 317-400-0993 Creativeanewsociety@gmail.com

