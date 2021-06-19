CURLS Founder Mahisha Dellinger Unveils Initiative To Empower Black Women Entrepreneurs

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

CURLS Founder and CEO Mahisha Dellinger has used her entrepreneurial journey as an avenue to inspire and empower others to launch their own ventures and she’s pushing her efforts forward through the creation of a new initiative. Dellinger is launching an academy designed to help Black women founders thrive in the realm of business.

The program—dubbed Black Women Making Millions Academy: Mastering the Business, the Money, & the Mindset—is a collaborative effort being led by Dellinger and the company Beauty by Imagination. The virtual academy will provide an array of free workshops and seminars that will explore the different facets of business. Black women business owners who participate in the program will also have the opportunity to connect with business leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the landscapes of their respective industries.

Cognizant of the disparities that Black women founders face when stepping into the realm of entrepreneurship—like the lack of access to capital—Dellinger was determined to step up and provide resources and support that would aid them in cultivating a strong foundation for business success. “I’m excited about this initiative because it’s about opening doors and building our communities,” Dellinger said in a statement. “Black woman-owned businesses are up over 300 percent but only 4 percent of us will make it to millionaire status because of a lack of resources and there’s something wrong with that. I’ve had so many women reach out to me through email, DM and text asking for advice so I’m happy to be able to offer this program. I have chosen to partner with Beauty by Imagination because they wholeheartedly support my vision to bring more education and resources to black businesses.” Dellinger and Beauty by Imagination are aiming to serve 25,000 Black woman-owned businesses through the academy.

The Black Women Making Millions Academy is one of several projects that have been launched in an effort to support Black women entrepreneurs. The Black-owned beauty brand Mielle Organics joined forces with the Newark Business Hub and Rutgers University for the creation of the Global Certificate Program scholarship fund to use education and entrepreneurship as vessels to empower Black women.

