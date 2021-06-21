PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Independent Business Woman Deborah Brown Shares Her Story Of Economic Survival During The Pandemic.

Deborah Brown Is The Owner of Deka Lash & Co-Owner of the Indiana Lyons Basketball Team.

Come learn what a leap of faith, prayer, and a can do attitude, especially during a global pandemic and economic uncertantity can do.

More Info On The Indiana Lyons Basketball Team: https://indianalyons.com/?fbclid=IwAR1cVObvDBZICpk9dF_mDoIXuuK-uVnnk0sl6azm8u3r9tq_oM_py5ZkqEQ

