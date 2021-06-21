Community Connection
Independent Business Woman Deborah Brown Shares Her Story Of Economic Survival During The Pandemic.

Independent Business Woman Deborah Brown Shares Her Story Of Economic Survival During The Pandemic.
Deborah Brown Is The Owner of Deka Lash & Co-Owner of the Indiana Lyons Basketball Team.
Come learn what a leap of faith, prayer, and a can do attitude, especially during a global pandemic and economic uncertantity can do.
More Info On The Indiana Lyons Basketball Team:
Join the conversation at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy

