THIS S aturday, June 26th is National Aids/ HIV Get Tested Day.

The Marion County Health Department Will Participate From:

12 Noon Until 3:00 PM Saturday June 26th

1650 North College Avenue

Free Testing, Food, and Entertainment!

Phone Guests:

Dr. Virginia Caine – Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department

Michael Butler – MCPHD Director, Ryan White/HIV Services Program

