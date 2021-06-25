Listen: Jennifer Hudson Pens “Here I Am” Song For Aretha Franklin ‘Respect’ Biopic

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson teamed up with Carole King and Jamie Hartman to pen an original song from the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic (RESPECT) soundtrack and by the way this track sounds, we can already tell the entire body of work is going to be fire!

The song, which was produced by will.i.am, is called “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home).” It’s the movie’s only original song.

“Music is such a living and breathing character in this film, as it was in Ms. Franklin’s life. The process of creating this song was like constructing the greatest tribute I could possibly offer to her spirit. It was the final exhale of this extraordinary project and one that I let out with complete fulfillment. Being able to do so with Carole and Jamie was an incredible privilege,” Hudson says. “Carole is one of the greatest songwriters of all time and, whether we were trading stories, playing piano together over video conference, or working through lyrics, it was always a masterclass – both in life and music. Jamie and I have collaborated together in the past and it’s always so wonderful to create with him – he is continuously thinking outside of the box in a way that deepens the musical experience in indescribable ways. Our goal was to show that music was always the anchor for Ms. Franklin, in all that she did, and I hope this song illustrates the strength of her voice – both literally and figuratively – which always brought her home.”

The fact that Aretha Franklin hand-picked Jennifer Hudson to play her brings it all full circle.

As for the movie, RESPECT follows the story of how Aretha Franklin transitioned from singing in her father’s church’s choir to becoming the Queen of Soul. Both the biopic and soundtrack are due on August 13, 2021.

