PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Carmel Symphony Orchestra 2021 – 2022 Season Subscriptions On Sale NOW!

Schedule offers pop, rock, country, classical, jazz, family fun and more!

More Info Here: https://thecenterpresents.org/about/news-media/news-release-items/announcing-2021-22-center-presents-season/

About The Season:

“The 2021-22 Center Presents Season sponsored by Allied Solutions includes nearly 40 events in the usual range of genres, including the Palladium debuts of eclectic singer-songwriters Ben Folds and Rufus Wainwright; the country sounds of Clint Black and Farewell Angelina; rescheduled dates with humorist David Sedaris and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis; and classical outings with legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman and American Pianists Association award winner Sean Chen.

The schedule also includes fun variety shows from Pink Martini, Postmodern Jukebox and The Company Men; musical satire with YouTube star Randy Rainbow; tributes to the Beatles and George Michael; holiday shows from Debby Boone and Dave Koz; performances inspired by Latino and Irish folk traditions; and dazzling feats of acrobatics, magic and percussion for families to enjoy together. A full list is included below, and more performances will be added throughout the season.”

Three Easy Ways to Purchase:

1. 1. Buy a Series Subscription – Save up to 20% when you subscribe to every show in a series. Retain the same seats for each performance, enjoy other special privileges and receive up to 20% on add-on performances throughout the season.

2. Create Your Own (CYO) Subscription – Save up to 20% on your subscription to any three (3) or more Center Presents performances and receive up to 20% on add-on performances throughout the season.

3. Order Single Tickets – Individual tickets for 2021 shows go on sale at the regular price in August; 2022 shows go on sale in November.

Contact:

• IN PERSON: Beginning June 7, the Box Office will be open Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm.

• PHONE: Call the Box Office at 317.843.3800, or 877.909.ARTS (2787)

Phone Guest:

Janna Hymes – Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Artistic Director

Also On AM 1310: The Light: