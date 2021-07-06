Indy
Report: The Pacers Offered Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers’ Ben Simmons

Pacers are reportedly looking to upgrade the Point Guard position

The NBA Season reaching its end the and Indiana Pacers are already making noise. The Pacers brought back Rick Carlisle to become their new head coach and reportedly they are already looking to upgrade their roster by trading for one of the league’s brightest but most maligned stars. According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Pacers tried to trade point guard Malcolm Brogdon and a 1st round pick for Ben Simmons. Dumas said on Twitter the Philadelphia 76ers would only trade Simmons for “an all-star caliber player.”

Simmons, while one of the NBA’s brightest young superstars had a tough end to the 2021 season. The Point guard averaged 14.3 points per game 7.2 rebounds and nearly 7 assists per game. But in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Simmons struggled. Simmons became the worst free-throw shooter in postseason history with at least 67 attempts (34.2%). During the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game and shot 60% from the field and 33% (15-for-45) from the free-throw line. Analysts pointed out his “lack of confidence” in shooting to be the contributing factor in his struggles.

[caption id="attachment_4213936" align="alignnone" width="819"] Source: Nike / NIke[/caption] Furious just isn’t the word to describe how Philly feels towards the Sixers, Ben Simmons to be specific. Angry Sixers fans are actually burning and tossing Ben Simmons jerseys in the trash after his awful showing against the Hawks. As we all know, the Sixers lost in the second round for the third time in the last four seasons. After playing the entire series with a torn meniscus in his knee, Joel Embiid was thoroughly upset after the Sixers were eliminated from the postseason contention by the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7. Joel took to Twitter and apologized to all of Philly for the Sixers, however Philly has made it clear that Embiid was not to blame.Simmons after Game 7 said, “I ain’t shoot well from the line this series.” Trust The Process, has been them of Philly for quite some time, but fans are now questioning, Is “The Process” over in Philadelphia?” Check out some of the funniest reactions from Simmon’s poor game 7 performance below. RELATED: Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos] RELATED: Philly Twitter Starts Bidding After Steak 48 Makes a $100 Minimum Per Person Rule

Report: The Pacers Offered Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers’ Ben Simmons  was originally published on hot963.com

Photos
