Community Connection Thursday July 8th 2021
The Marvelous Potential Program Is Accepting Applications Till July 30th. A joint effort between the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative & Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Applications due: July 30, 2021
About the Marvelous Potential Program:
“A leadership development experience for a small cohort of local influencers, emerging philanthropists, civic champions and community leaders. Cohort participants will receive instructor-led training to expand their perspective and contextual understanding of the systemic injustices and structural inequities producing systematic disadvantages, historical narratives, and the effect of policy, law, governance, and culture in Indianapolis.”
Learn More Here: https://kennedykingindy.org/marvelouspotential
Darryl Lockett – Executive Director of the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative
Valerie McCray – U.S. Senate Is Running For U.S. Senate In 2022!
“Building The Future Indiana”
Campaign Website:
Campaign Issues:
A Breathable Minimum Wage
Tax Reform
Medicare For All, Better Care For All
Pharmaceutical Costs
Immigration
Reporoductive Rights
And More!
Dr. Valerie McCray – Psychologist, IN candidate for Senate
Sports Writer For the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Danny Bridges Joined Us Live!
