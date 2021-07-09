Community Connection Friday July 9th 2021

Community Connection Friday July 9th 2021

 

2nd Annual Rashia Whitlock Foundation Back to School Drive

TOMORROW Saturday July 10th 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Christamore House 502 N Tremount St. Indianapolis, IN 46222

Giving Away:
400 Filled Backpacks!
Free Gift Cards
Free Hair Cuts
Free Hair Styles (Girls Braids)
Free Food
Bounce Houses
Face Painting
AND MORE!
“We will also be announcing and presenting the recipients of The Keia J Adams Scholarship at the Back To School Drive!!”
Phone Guest:
Rashia Whitlock – Actress, Founder, Rashia Whitlock Foundation

Open Lines 1:30 PM – End of Show

