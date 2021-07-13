IMPD Joins Us Live To Tell Us About Their 3 Year Plan To Increase Diversity Within Its Force.

CLOSE
Capt. John Walton From The IMPD Diversity & Inclusion Department as well as Officer Randy Diaz The IMPD Immigrant Outreach Officer Join Us Live.
Learn About The New 3 Year Plan To Increase Diversity Within Its Force.
Find the article on the IndyStar here:
“The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will embark on a three-year plan to increase diversity within its force, an effort to be spearheaded by its new diversity and inclusion council of 30 officers.”
IMPD office of Diversity and Inclusion: https://www.indy.gov/activity/diversity-and-inclusion
Phone Guests:
Capt. John Walton – Director, IMPD Diversity & Inclusion Department
Officer Randy Diaz – IMPD Immigrant Outreach Officer
