IMPD Joins Us Live To Tell Us About Their 3 Year Plan To Increase Diversity Within Its Force.

& Inclusion Department as well as Officer Randy Diaz The IMPD Immigrant Outreach Officer Join Us Live.

Capt. John Walton From The IMPD Diversity & Inclusion Department as well as Officer Randy Diaz The IMPD Immigrant Outreach Officer Join Us Live.

Learn About The New 3 Year Plan To Increase Diversity Within Its Force.

Learn About The New 3 Year Plan To Increase Diversity Within Its Force.

Find the article on the IndyStar here:

Find the article on the IndyStar here: