IMPD Joins Us Live To Tell Us About Their 3 Year Plan To Increase Diversity Within Its Force.

Capt. John Walton From The IMPD Diversity & Inclusion Department as well as Officer Randy Diaz The IMPD Immigrant Outreach Officer Join Us Live.
 
Learn About The New 3 Year Plan To Increase Diversity Within Its Force.
 
Find the article on the IndyStar here:
 
“The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will embark on a three-year plan to increase diversity within its force, an effort to be spearheaded by its new diversity and inclusion council of 30 officers.”
 
IMPD office of Diversity and Inclusion: https://www.indy.gov/activity/diversity-and-inclusion
 
Capt. John Walton – Director, IMPD Diversity & Inclusion Department
Officer Randy Diaz – IMPD Immigrant Outreach Officer

