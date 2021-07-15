Community Connection
PINK-4-EVER And The RED Alliance Have Merged Together To Form Pink-4-Ever Ending Disparities! A Merger of Indianapolis Breast Cancer Non-Profits.

PINK-4-EVER And The RED Alliance Have Merged Together To Form Pink-4-Ever Ending Disparities! A Merger of Indianapolis Breast Cancer Non-Profits.
 
“PINK-4-Ever Ending Disparities will create new programs and
nurture existing ones including, but not limited to:
• Screening mammography assistance
• Breath Health Advocate Initiative which trains advocates to provide support
and connections to resources for women undergoing diagnostic tests and treatment
• Sisters Inspired to Stand (S.I.S) which is the support and empowerment
group for breast cancer survivors and caregivers
• Nadine Whitlock Hayes Legacy Fund provides financial assistance to women in treatment and help with the cost of genetic counseling and testing
• Junior Ambassadors Initiative that trains high school and college students to share breast health information and self-advocacy messages with peers
• Faith-Based Initiative partners with predominantly black church
congregations to raise breast cancer awareness
• Breast Health Summit convenes patients, caregivers, researchers and health providers to share latest on clinical trials, research, nutrition, and more
• The Power Trip granting patients and their families much needed vacation and respite care”
 
Brand New Website: https://www.pink-4-ever.org/
 
Phone Guests:
Lisa Hayes – Reaching To End Disparities Alliance Executive Director
 
Nadia Miller – Pink 4 Ever President

