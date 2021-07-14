PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Billy Porter’s new Gospel musical SANCTUARY is set to join New York Stage and Film’s upcoming summer season, running July 17- August 2, with in- person programming in Poughkeepsie.

What is God? God is love! Plain and simple.

SANCTUARY, with book by Billy Porter and music and lyrics by Kurt Carr, invites audiences to fellowship and to learn how to spread the love, through the power of gospel music. Love is God. This special virtual presentation includes performances by Deborah Cox, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ledisi, and Virginia Woodruff with Broadway’s Inspirational Voices, led by incoming Artistic Director Allen René Louis. Sanctuary will be available from July 29 to August 2. Tickets will be available on a pay-what-you-can basis at www.newyorkstageandfilm.org/sanctuary.

Billy Porter said, “I’m really grateful to New York Stage and Film because they were the first to step up and see me as a creator,”

For more information, visit www.newyorkstageandfilm.org/summer.

Billy Porter and Gospel Legend Kurt Carr Teams Up For The Gospel Musical ‘Sanctuary’ was originally published on praisedc.com

