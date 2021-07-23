URBAN ONE’s ONE VIP: Everything To Know About New Debit Card, Loyalty Program And Mobile App

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

In the reoccurring awakening of the social justice movement and repercussions of COVID-19 hitting the U.S., Black Americans across the diaspora became more interested in financial literacy. Whether it was paying closer attention to their paystubs, stocks, and even the irregular financial aid distributed by the government, it is evident that Urban One launched their newest endeavor, a financial service, ONE VIP, at no better time.

ONE VIP is a prepaid Visa debit card accompanied by a loyalty program and mobile app with the Black and Brown consumer in mind. Cardholders can access their account information by desktop or ONE VIP’s mobile app. Both platforms allow the cardholder to view, manage, and track their everyday spending. Cardholders can also set up direct deposits for their jobs and pensions and transfer funds from other accounts to their ONE VIP account.

Here are the top five benefits when joining the ONE VIP Digital Banking family.

1. NO HIDDEN FEES OR CREDIT CHECKS.

ONE VIP does not require a credit check for their applicants. Applicants 18 and older can easily apply for a debit card. Also, there are zero hidden fees when using the #ONEVIPBLACK card. However, there is a monthly fee of $4.95 and usual ATM fees.

2. LOYALTY PROGRAM.

Cardholders can take advantage of #ONEVIPBLACK card cashback rewards. For every $1 spent, cardholders can earn up to $2 cashback points back by purchasing with select retailers, entertainment subscriptions, and Black-owned businesses.

3. DIRECT DEPOSIT/TRANSFER FUNDS.

Cardholders who have access to their account and routing number can easily set up their direct deposit for their job or pensions. With the same information, cardholders can transfer funds from their primary accounts onto their #ONEVIPBLACK card.

4. SUPPORT BLACK BUSINESSES/DONATE TO BACK-FOCUSED ORGANIZATIONS.

ONE VIP chose 25 Black-owned businesses where the cardholder can specifically earn their cashback rewards. Cardholders can either hold on to their points or donate to the Urban One Community Works. U1CW will use the donations to support selected charities supporting people of color, such as The Innocence Project for criminal justice reform, the National Black Justice Coalition serving LGBTQ/SGL communities, Howard University, and the Tom Joyner Foundation serving the HBCU students nationwide.

5. MOBILE APP.

#ONEVIPBLACK mobile app allows 24/7 access to your money! Cardholder can set up their direct deposit, transfer funds, and make online purchases. As a part of the trusted Urban One legacy brand, ONE VIP aim to create a safe financial space for Black American. ONE VIP’s goal is to recirculate Black dollars within the Black community.

Apply today and download the mobile app.

URBAN ONE’s ONE VIP: Everything To Know About New Debit Card, Loyalty Program And Mobile App was originally published on newsone.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: