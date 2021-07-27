Home Run To Health! A Community Health Fair! Friday July 30th 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

CLOSE
Home Run To Health! Join Managed Health Services – MHS and the Indianapolis Urban League for FREE Dental/Vision Screenings and MORE!
A Community Health Fair! Friday July 30th 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
“IU Health will also administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for age 12 and up, Compass Behavioral Health will offer education and screenings for depression, anxiety, and ADHD, and Indianapolis Urban League will offer HIV testing and tobacco cessation education, and more!
“Plus Rowdie, Indianapolis Indians mascot, will make a special appearance from 12 – 2 pm along with MHS’s mascot Rosie.”
Phone Guest:
Tony Mason – President/CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League, “Home Run To Health”
Janet Kamiri – Indianapolis Urban League Director of Health Wellness
Kevin O’Toole – President & CEO, MHS Indiana
