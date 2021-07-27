Community Connection
Home Run To Health! A Community Health Fair! Friday July 30th 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

May be an image of one or more people and text that says 'Home Run to Health MHS and the Indianapolis Urban League are partnering to bring you Home Run to Health, a community health fair, on Friday, July 30, 2021.'
Home Run To Health! Join Managed Health Services – MHS and the Indianapolis Urban League for FREE Dental/Vision Screenings and MORE!
A Community Health Fair! Friday July 30th 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
 
“IU Health will also administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for age 12 and up, Compass Behavioral Health will offer education and screenings for depression, anxiety, and ADHD, and Indianapolis Urban League will offer HIV testing and tobacco cessation education, and more!
 
“Plus Rowdie, Indianapolis Indians mascot, will make a special appearance from 12 – 2 pm along with MHS’s mascot Rosie.”
 
Phone Guest:
Tony Mason – President/CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League, “Home Run To Health”
 
Janet Kamiri – Indianapolis Urban League Director of Health Wellness
 
Kevin O’Toole – President & CEO, MHS Indiana

