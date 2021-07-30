PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Federal Eviction Moratorium Is Set to Expire Tomorrow, Saturday, July 31st. Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana Executive Director Amy Nelson Joins Us Live To Discuss What This Means.

Is It Possible It Will Be Extended?

If Not, What Will Those In Need Do?

And More!

Areas To Reach Out If You Are In Need Of Assistance:

Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic – (317) 429-4131

Indiana Legal Services – (317) 631-9410

Indianapolis Legal Aid Society – (317) 635-9538

Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana – 317-644-0673

Phone Guest:

Amy Nelson – Executive Director, Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana

