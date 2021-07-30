CLOSE
The Federal Eviction Moratorium Is Set to Expire Tomorrow, Saturday, July 31st. Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana Executive Director Amy Nelson Joins Us Live To Discuss What This Means.
Is It Possible It Will Be Extended?
If Not, What Will Those In Need Do?
And More!
Areas To Reach Out If You Are In Need Of Assistance:
Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic – (317) 429-4131
Indiana Legal Services – (317) 631-9410
Indianapolis Legal Aid Society – (317) 635-9538
Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana – 317-644-0673
Phone Guest:
Amy Nelson – Executive Director, Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana
