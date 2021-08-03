Indy
HomeIndy

Weekend shooting at funeral home leads to community peace walk against gun violence

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — “It was just an argument that went wrong,” Audrey McPherson said. “By people that clearly didn’t care about us grieving at all.”

McPherson is reflecting on another unthinkable act of violence in Indianapolis, after her loved one’s funeral became the scene of a shooting on Saturday.

Police said the attack injured at least five people, including a four-year-old child.

As a result, a community peace walk took place Monday night, opposing gun violence and sharing a message for the community. The community call-to-action to stop gun violence comes after the young child and a 16-year-old girl were among the many who were shot at a funeral home.

“We were grieving, and we couldn’t even grieve properly,” McPherson said. “We grieved inside and came out to grieve even more.”

The horrific scene unfolded in the parking lot of Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, located on the city’s west side.

Read more from WRTV here

Weekend shooting at funeral home leads to community peace walk against gun violence  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close