Indy
HomeIndy

Here’s what Mayor Joe Hogsett is doing to reduce violence in Indianapolis

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Joe Hogsett

Source: JOE HOGSETT/AC Brown / amos

INDIANAPOLIS — In a city where homicides are on pace to break another tragic record, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration has invested millions of dollars into programs, technology and other initiatiaves aimed at reducing violence.

Hogsett has launched a series of reforms to policing in the city, along with providing grants to community groups and funding to public safety programs outside of law-enforcement.

Some of the changes came in response to demonstrations in the summer of 2020 that drew thousands to the streets to protest police killings of Black men and women in Indianapolis and across the country.

Hogsett promised to unveil new violence-reduction efforts this month when his office proposes a 2022 budget, which includes an unprecedented $400 million from the federal American Rescue Plan.

“When the budget gets presented there’s going to be a robust discussion about public safety,” Hogsett said. “I think that everyone on the council, Republicans and Democrats alike, understand that gun violence, and public safety, generally, is the city’s top priority right now.”

Read some of the major efforts Hogsett has launched aimed at curbing violence and renewing confidence in policing here

Here’s what Mayor Joe Hogsett is doing to reduce violence in Indianapolis  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close