Here’s what Mayor Joe Hogsett is doing to reduce violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — In a city where homicides are on pace to break another tragic record, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration has invested millions of dollars into programs, technology and other initiatiaves aimed at reducing violence.

Hogsett has launched a series of reforms to policing in the city, along with providing grants to community groups and funding to public safety programs outside of law-enforcement.

Some of the changes came in response to demonstrations in the summer of 2020 that drew thousands to the streets to protest police killings of Black men and women in Indianapolis and across the country.

Hogsett promised to unveil new violence-reduction efforts this month when his office proposes a 2022 budget, which includes an unprecedented $400 million from the federal American Rescue Plan.

“When the budget gets presented there’s going to be a robust discussion about public safety,” Hogsett said. “I think that everyone on the council, Republicans and Democrats alike, understand that gun violence, and public safety, generally, is the city’s top priority right now.”

