Colts legend Peyton Manning takes his place at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Peyton Manning’s entire career seemed destined to lead to Canton.

The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined with other members of the class of 2021.

The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced.

Joining Manning in this year’s class were two other first-time eligibles, defensive back Charles Woodson — who beat out Manning for the 1997 Heisman Trophy — and receiver Calvin Johnson.

Colts legend Peyton Manning takes his place at Pro Football Hall of Fame  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

