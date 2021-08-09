Get Up Erica
As sure as things can sometimes get you down, you’ve always got something positive to look forward to — it could be something as simple as the Lord giving you the strength to take another breath!

Thankfully our man GRIFF had one thing in specific to be extra happy about this week, but he also had to welcome in a bit of the bad with help from a few wild coyotes.

While GRIFF’s joy is dedicated to his baby girl making a step into ninth grade this week — congratulations, kiddo! — his concerns happen to be with the coyotes he came across in his neighborhood. Then again, the concern may be less about the welfare of the animals and more to do with his legal protection against “defending” himself. We’ll let him break it down in the video below.

Peep the special “Back To School & Coyotes” edition of GRIFF’s Joys & Concerns on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

Did you know? A growing share of Black men are completing high school and college. Research shows that for the first time in U.S. history, 90 percent of African Americans ages 25 and order have completed high school.  That’s something to celebrate! Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). This week, GRIFF took his Process Success Foundation to Camp Creek Middle School and brought book for kids who couldn’t afford them. See photos below! SEE ALSO: Dorian Hunter Is The First Black Woman To Win ‘MasterChef’ SEE ALSO: First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry Honored By American Chemical Society Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

Joys & Concerns: GRIFF Welcomes A New Ninth Grader With A Side Of Coyotes Issues  was originally published on getuperica.com

Photos
Close