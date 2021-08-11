Indy
Indianapolis man alleges van ride to jail left him paralyzed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man who says he was paralyzed while being taken to jail in 2019 has filed a lawsuit alleging officers threw him head-first into the back of a van that had no safety restraints. The lawsuit was announced Monday.

It alleges that by the time the van arrived at the jail 20 minutes later, Travis Shinneman could not support his body weight.

His attorneys say the 49-year-old remains paralyzed from the neck down and requires around-the-clock care.

Read more from WRTV here

