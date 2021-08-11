Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Christina Bell’s New Song Reminds Us God Is Always Showing His Faithfulness, Even When We Stray Away

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

We had the pleasure of having gospel icon Fred Hammond as a guest host today on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, and thankfully he didn’t come alone!

Rising gospel singer Christina Bell also came through the Get Up! church to briefly speak on her astounding performance as Twinkie Clark in the Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, in addition to debuting her fresh new single alongside Hammond himself titled “Still Faithful.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Based off the song’s title, you’d be right to assume that it deals with God’s glory and all that comes with it when you fully believe in His grace.

For those that want more music from Bell, be prepared for a full-length album that she says is coming out very soon. “Expect a whole lot of goodness on this album,” she says of the upcoming LP, also adding, “the whole record is actually centered around God’s faithfulness, so I’m just ready for everybody to be able to hear it and really be blessed by it.”

Sounds like a winner to us!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to a great convo with both Christina Bell and Fred Hammond on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond

Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Bring ‘Moment Of Healing’ To Verzuz Battle, Release New Video

11 photos Launch gallery

Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Bring ‘Moment Of Healing’ To Verzuz Battle, Release New Video

Continue reading Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Bring ‘Moment Of Healing’ To Verzuz Battle, Release New Video

Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Bring ‘Moment Of Healing’ To Verzuz Battle, Release New Video

[caption id="attachment_170652" align="alignnone" width="700"] Source: Getty [/caption] Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond sprinkled a bit of inspiration onto the Verzuz battles online yesterday (May 31) when they went hit-for-hit, even calling on special guest Tamela Mann to perform.  Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) The collaboration was right on time as protests for justice in the name of George Floyd took place around the nation. Bishop T.D. Jakes opened the virtual event with an inspirational message right before Franklin and Hammond appeared in their “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirts and started playing their music.  "Darkness everywhere, seemingly everywhere," Jakes said. "Today we pray for light because we have seen too much darkness, from Trayvon to George Floyd. From 100K people dead from Covid ... Lord knows we've seen too much darkness." SEE ALSO: Battle of the Hits: John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration During this event, Franklin announced that he’d be releasing the music video for “Strong God,” which asks for the removal of hate to “heal the human race.”  Check out the new video and see reactions to the Verzuz battle below!  https://youtu.be/Dnl9ZvrM_yQ

Christina Bell’s New Song Reminds Us God Is Always Showing His Faithfulness, Even When We Stray Away  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close