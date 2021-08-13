Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair tragedy on Aug. 13, 2011, was a game-changer when it comes to public safety, especially at large outdoor events that have to take into account severe weather.

Seven people died and more than 40 were injured 10 years ago when high winds toppled rigging and sent the roof of the stage onto fans waiting for the start of a concert at the State Fairgrounds.

WRTV Investigates spoke with local, state, and national leaders about what’s changed over the past decade, and if we are really any safer.

“It was monumental”: Changes to the event industry after the 2011 tragedy

An international group, the Event Safety Alliance, was created in direct response to the state fair incident.

“It was monumental,” said Steve Adelman, vice president of the Event Safety Alliance.

'It was monumental': 2011 State Fair tragedy's impact on public safety

