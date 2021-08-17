Indy
HomeIndy

As ridership rebounds, IndyGo riders told to wait for next bus

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo says ridership numbers are rebounding post pandemic, as the city opens back up. Students are back to school, and more people are going back to work into the office. But as the buses get more packed, riders might also experience some delays.

Last Friday, DeMarcus Hazelwood was catching the #8 bus off of Washington & Rural heading into downtown.

“The bus was packed with school students,” he said. “I mean standing room only.”

So packed, Hazelwood said, “I start to get on the bus and the driver, coach operator, tells me that I’m not allowed on the bus. Her bus is out of service.”

He along with other IndyGo riders hoping to get on were told it was too full and they’d have to wait for the next one.

Read more from WRTV here

As ridership rebounds, IndyGo riders told to wait for next bus  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close