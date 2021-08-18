ONE VIP, Urban One’s New Debit Card, Loyalty Program And Mobile App, Announces Sweepstakes To ‘Win-A-Trip’

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Are you suffering from FOMO and looking for a fun getaway? Or perhaps an over-the-top date night? How about a quick trip with your bestie? A change of scenery – you deserve it, right?

ONE VIP has got you covered!

Now through September 15, 2021, ONE VIP is hosting a fabulous Win-A-Trip sweepstakes!

What you get: A three-day, two-night trip for two to the MGM National Harbor Hotel in the Washington, D.C. area. The prize consists of the following: roundtrip airfare for winner and guest from major airport nearest winner’s home to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., two nights hotel accommodations for two (double room, standard accommodations) at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD; and dinner for two at Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse (tip and alcoholic beverages not included). The retail value of the prize is $2,000.

When you must travel by: The trip must be completed by December 31, 2021, and arrangements must be made by the winner with MGM before November 30, 2021.

How to enter:

1. ONE VIP Visa® Debit Card Purchase: Simply make a purchase with your ONE VIP Visa Debit Card.

2. ONE VIP Visa® Debit Card Application: Don’t have a ONE VIP Card? No problem! Click here to get your ONE VIP Card and get entered that way.

3. Mail-In Entry: See the specific instructions here.

Whatever the occasion, this trip is sure to meet all your expectations!

About ONE VIP

ONE VIP Visa Debit card wants to connect Black Americans with money, values, and experiences. We believe in de-bunking negative narratives around money, simplifying daily money matters, so we have more time for life’s rewarding stuff.

We’re a trusted brand with values rooted in consciousness, community, and transparency. We’re on a mission to empower people to live happy, well-rounded lives.

The bottom line, the better people feel about their finances, the more they’ll be inclined to pay it forward.

