The #GoodFoodForAll Program Distributes Fresh Produce Boxes To Marion County families.
This is A Partnertship between Indianapolis Urban League Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety, Partnership for a Healthier America and 11 community orgs
Indianapolis Urban League Director of Health and Wellness Janet Kamiri Joins Us Live On Community Connection To Tell Us About The Partnership!
Indianapolis Urban League Health and Wellness: https://www.indplsul.org/programs/health-wellness/
