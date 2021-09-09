Community Connection
4th Annual Opera in the Park – FREE EVENT This Saturday, September 11th at 7PM

4th Annual Opera in the Park – FREE EVENT
This Saturday, September 11th
Gates open at 6pm/Concert starts at 7pm
Indianapolis Opera
 
 
More Info:
“Our 4th annual Opera in the Park performance at Garfield Park will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021. This outdoor concert will feature an all-Indiana line-up of music superstars, including international opera soprano Angela Brown and Maestro Alfred Savia, along with special guests Joshua Thompson and Ganson Salmon. Resident Artists will join these performers on stage. Enjoy the very spacious park while picnicking with friends and family and wonderful music.”
 
Phone Guest:
Angela Brown – Opera Soprano
David Starkey – Indianapolis Opera General Director

