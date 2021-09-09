CLOSE
Community Connection Thursday September 9th 2021
1PM – 1:30 – Open Lines
1:30 PM – 2 PM –IndyGo Joined Us To Give Us An Update On The Purple Line!
More Info Here: https://www.indygo.net/purple-line/
Phone Guests:
Jennifer Pyrz – Chief Development Officer and VP of Infrastructure, Strategy, and Innovation
Carrie Black – Indygo Director of Communications
2 PM – 2:30 PM – 4th Annual Opera in the Park – FREE EVENT
This Saturday, September 11th
Gates open at 6pm/Concert starts at 7pm
Indianapolis Opera
More Info:
“Our 4th annual Opera in the Park performance at Garfield Park will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021. This outdoor concert will feature an all-Indiana line-up of music superstars, including international opera soprano Angela Brown and Maestro Alfred Savia, along with special guests Joshua Thompson and Ganson Salmon. Resident Artists will join these performers on stage. Enjoy the very spacious park while picnicking with friends and family and wonderful music.”
Phone Guest:
Angela Brown – Opera Soprano
David Starkey – Indianapolis Opera General Director
2:30 PM – End Of Show – QPR Suicide Prevention Training- ONLINE This Saturday Sept 11th From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Goals of QPR Gatekeeper Training:
Recognize the Risk Factors, Warning Signs and Protective Factors of suicide
Know how to offer hope
Know how to get help and save a life
Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide Joins Us To Prep For Tomorrow’s World Suicide Prevention Day.
Phone Guest:
Maggie Owens – Director of Education and Community Relations at the Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide
