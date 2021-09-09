Community Connection Thursday September 9th 2021

More Info:

“Our 4th annual Opera in the Park performance at Garfield Park will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021. This outdoor concert will feature an all-Indiana line-up of music superstars, including international opera soprano Angela Brown and Maestro Alfred Savia, along with special guests Joshua Thompson and Ganson Salmon. Resident Artists will join these performers on stage. Enjoy the very spacious park while picnicking with friends and family and wonderful music.”