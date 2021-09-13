Community Connection
Community Connection Monday September 13th 2021

Community Connection Monday September 13th 2021

 

Chair of the Marion County Democratic Party Kate Sweeney Bell Joined Us Live To Discuss Governor Holcomb’s Comments To President Biden’s Covid Statements.

 

Child Advocates 2021 Virtual Trivia Night Thursday September 23rd at 6:30 pm

“Put your useless knowledge to the test, and help your community’s children experiencing abuse and/or neglect by joining us for our 2021 Virtual Trivia Night!
If you have questions, please contact Kimberly Witchger at 317-493-2239 or kwitchger@childadvocates.net”
Phone Guest:
Cindy Booth – CEO Of Child Advocates
Phyllis Armstrong – Child Advocates VP of Program Operations and Interim Director of the Mediation Department

