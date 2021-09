PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

IMPD Chief Randall Taylor Joins Us Live On Community Connection Today At 2PM! IMPD News

Call in with your questions at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy

Some of the topics:

Increased Gun Violence

Police/Community Tensions/Mistrust

Plannings for Patience and Trust?

How Can You Separate What Is Covid Related and What Is Crime?

etc.

