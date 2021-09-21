Community Connection
“Faces of Lupus Fashion Show” Sep 25th 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm Presented by the Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter

About:
“The Faces of Lupus Fashion show is our Chapter’s newest fundraising event featuring 30 beautiful and handsome models, all of whom have lupus or care for someone who does. Amazing vendors, photo opportunities, raffle prizes, a delicious buffet lunch, and a fashion show you’ll never forget. Dress up and have as much fun as our models!”
 
Location:
Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center
2820 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46208
 
Phone Guest:
Carla Day – Board Chair, Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter, Founder, “Faces of Lupus Fashion Show”

