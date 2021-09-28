Community Connection
The Monster Meeting Series Sunday October 3rd at 3:30PM – 6:00 PM

The Monster Meeting Series
Sunday October 3rd at 3:30PM – 6:00 PM
– Presented By The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
 
 
About: The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is bringing the Monster Meetings back to focus on Racial Reconciliation in our city and beyond.
 
Guest Speaker: Charles DeBow
Chief Client Relations Officer/Business Development
 
Musical Performers:
Thomas & The Situation
Taylor Hall

