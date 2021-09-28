CLOSE
The Monster Meeting Series
Sunday October 3rd at 3:30PM – 6:00 PM
– Presented By The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
Learn More/Register Here: https://web.cvent.com/event/61e08b83-bdd4-4c78-a0b3-cd582a93b809/summary
About: The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is bringing the Monster Meetings back to focus on Racial Reconciliation in our city and beyond.
Guest Speaker: Charles DeBow
Chief Client Relations Officer/Business Development
Musical Performers:
Thomas & The Situation
Taylor Hall
