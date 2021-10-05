Get Up Erica
SMH: George Floyd Statue In Union Square Vandalized Less Than 48 Hours After Its Unveiling

TMZ reports that a statue of George Floyd was vandalized in New York City less than two days after the art installation was unveiled in a public ceremony. “These monuments have meaning,” his brother Terrence Floyd [above] said at the emotional event on Friday night. The sculpture of George didn’t even make it through the weekend before its gleaming bronze surface was defaced with paint.

The two nearby statues of police brutality victim Breonna Taylor and Civil Rights leader Congressman John Lewis remained untouched. The three sculptures represent ConfrontART’s #SeenInjustice installation scheduled to be in Union Square. What was meant to inspire reflection on the ongoing fight for racial equity became a reminder of how desperate people are to fight progress.

Fortunately, artist Chris Carnabuci made all three sculptures easy to clean in the case of vandalism because it already happened to this statue of Floyd a few months ago. In the short time since George Floyd was murdered, his memory has been repeatedly targeted for symbolic deaths and violence like Emmett Till. He was just an innocent child when his brutal lynching by three White men propelled the country towards the Civil Rights Movement, and 66 years later, his memorial sign is constantly stolen or riddled with bullets. Less than a week after the sculpture of George was installed in Flatbush, Brooklyn for Juneteenth this year, it was spray-painted and marked with the logo of a White supremacist group.

In a touching moment of solidarity, volunteers from the street sprung into action and bought supplies from a nearby art store to help restore the statue. NYPD is currently investigating, but no arrests have been made yet. They are looking for the person captured on video throwing the paint while skating by on a skateboard.

Regardless of pathetic attempts to destroy this art and the movement behind it, the #SeeInjustice installation will be on display in Union Square until Oct. 30.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

We Cope Through Art: 10 Powerful Images Honoring George Floyd

10 photos Launch gallery

We Cope Through Art: 10 Powerful Images Honoring George Floyd

Just one year ago, Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers called to the scene of a petty crime in Minnesota, knelt on the neck and back of George Perry Floyd Jr. for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. By the time Floyd’s encounter with officers was over, he would be dead and Minneapolis would become the latest city plagued with protests and violent riots in what would become a nationwide outcry social justice reform. Since Floyd’s fateful – and fatal – confrontation with officers on May 25, 2020, his name and likeness has been immortalized in popular culture. Today we highlight artwork dedicated to Floyd as the fight toward equality, and justice for all, continues. Check out the gallery below to see 10 powerful images honoring the life of George Floyd.

was originally published on getuperica.com

Photos
