Developing a fear of flying is a phobia that many people share. However, it can also be very limiting in life and create a barrier between how you explore the world overall.

As per usual, Dr. Willie Jolley had just the right thing to share for those having issues with taking flight. His words of wisdom come by way of a prayer he passed on to soul legend Gladys Knight, who was also experiencing a bit of anxiety with traveling by air.

Hear ‘The Flyers Prayer’ in full below on Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley:

 

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Flyers Prayer

