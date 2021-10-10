Kirk Franklin Goes Viral By Doing a Churchy Version of the Omarion Challenge

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Kirk Franklin tried his hand in recreating the Omarion Challenge and it’s only right that he took it to church. His version of the challenged included a well produced video by Alpha Male Visuals and the amazing vocals of Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling!

What’s the Omarion Challenge?

According to Capital Extra, It all came about when a resurfaced clip of Omarion dancing at Verizon’s ‘Now Playing’ music tour in 2015 popped off again recently on social media.

The R&B star has always been famous for his moves, but fans couldn’t help but share their confusion of his dance moves in the old clip, with many rushing to recreate them. In other words, people started clowning him.

And from there, the Omarion Challenge began, with Omarion himself even taking to social media to poke fun at the viral clips and even revamped the choreography with his backup dancers.

Omarion seemed to loved the video Kirk did though, on his instagram page he said, “Love yah man! #omarionchallenge perfect Sunday moves!!!

