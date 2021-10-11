Community Connection
First Ladies Tea: High Tea and Royal Conversation This Thursday October 14th from Noon – 2:30 PM

May be an image of 3 people and text
First Ladies Tea: High Tea and Royal Conversation
This Thursday October 14th from Noon – 2:30 PM
A Martin University Homecoming Event
 
“Alumni and guests are invited to join First Lady Tosha Huddleston for a delightful lunch and inspiring conversation with our featured speaker, Tamara Winfrey- Harris, acclaimed author and civic leader. Winfrey-Harris is a writer who specializes in the ever-evolving space where current events, politics, and pop culture intersect.
 
Proceeds from the luncheon will help female students at Martin University persist in their educational pursuits through tuition assistance and The Care and Learning Drop-In & Youth Services Center. Tickets are available for $100 and can be purchased via https://bit.ly/firstladystea.”
 
Phone Guest :
Tammy Carter – Martin University Event Planner

