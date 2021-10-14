PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Stroke Survivor Stacia Matthews Joins Us Today To Spread Awareness & Share Her Story.

Stacia is a former TV news medical reporter and stroke survivor

More Info About Women and Strokes Here: https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/women.htm

The lifetime risk of stroke for women between the ages of 55 and 75 in the United States is 1 in 5.1

Stroke kills twice as many women as breast cancer does, making stroke the third leading cause of death for women.

These facts are alarming, but there is good news:

4 in 5 strokes are preventable.

WHAT’S YOUR RISK?

WHAT ARE THE SIGNS?

That’s why it’s important to know your risk for stroke and take action to reduce the risk.

