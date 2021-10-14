PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday October 14th 2021

Stroke Survivor Stacia Matthews Joined Us To Spread Awareness & Share Her Story.

Stacia is a former TV news medical reporter and stroke survivor

More Info About Women and Strokes Here: https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/women.htm

The lifetime risk of stroke for women between the ages of 55 and 75 in the United States is 1 in 5.1

Stroke kills twice as many women as breast cancer does, making stroke the third leading cause of death for women.

These facts are alarming, but there is good news:

4 in 5 strokes are preventable.

WHAT’S YOUR RISK?

WHAT ARE THE SIGNS?

That’s why it’s important to know your risk for stroke and take action to reduce the risk.

Dr. Hasina Bahati Ashe of Eskenazi Health Joined Us To Speak About Breast Cancer Awareness During Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Register For An Appointment Here: https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/health-services/womens-health/breast-center?fbclid=IwAR3XrlzFcuJatCFujTUWK72xPIOc5rSgEY64EdNy2-U3moK6CwDPmQsKZTM More Info On Breast Cancer From Eskenazi: https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/news/october-is-breast-cancer-awareness-month?fbclid=IwAR3sSILKRpI5j4yKlHYu1WsD_2uZlwR32uCe9qryISkLOKE2UGknIRpGEng Phone Guest: Dr. Hasina Bahati Ashe – Diagnostic Radiology Specialist, Eskenazi Health

Indianapolis Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us From 2:30 Till The End Of Show To Update Us On Everything Sports!

Also On AM 1310: The Light: