Domestic Violence: A Conversation with the Indianapolis Recorder
Tonight at 7Pm
“Domestic violence has worsened during the pandemic as people have spent more time at home. What can people do if they find themselves in a dangerous situation? Join Indianapolis Recorder editor Oseye Boyd for a virtual discussion of domestic violence in the Black community. Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 7-8 p.m.”
Phone Guest:
TRICIA MILLS
Attorney Indiana Legal Services, Inc., (ILS).
More Info Here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/586965495826715/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A581311436419573%7D%7D]%22%7D
