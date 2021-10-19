Community Connection
Domestic Violence: A Conversation with the Indianapolis Recorder Tonight at 7Pm

May be an image of text that says 'DOMESTIC VIOLENCE A Conversation with the Indianapo Recorder ONLINE EVENT TUESDAY, OCT. 7-8p.m.EST SPFECTS PERSONAL STORIES'

Domestic Violence: A Conversation with the Indianapolis Recorder

Tonight at 7Pm

“Domestic violence has worsened during the pandemic as people have spent more time at home. What can people do if they find themselves in a dangerous situation? Join Indianapolis Recorder editor Oseye Boyd for a virtual discussion of domestic violence in the Black community. Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 7-8 p.m.”
Phone Guest:

TRICIA MILLS

Attorney Indiana Legal Services, Inc., (ILS).

More Info Here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/586965495826715/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A581311436419573%7D%7D]%22%7D

Photos
