Black Girl Magic: a Fireside Chat Thursday, October 28th, 6:00PM – 7:30PM

Black Girl Magic Flyer

Black Girl Magic: a Fireside Chat

 
Thursday, October 28th, 6:00PM – 7:30PM
Indianapolis Public Library – Central Branch
40 E Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN 46204
 
About:
“This intimate discussion will feature spoken word poetry from Indianapolis students and a panel discussion featuring four dynamic Black women who are leaders, community servants, and shining examples of Black Girl Magic. The panelists will also represent four of the top issues revealed in The Highland Project’s “Our Power, Our Legacy” report, which are: education, economic development, healthcare/wellbeing, and politics (including voting rights).”
 
 
 
Phone Guests:
Shannon Williams – Executive Vice President, The Mind Trust
 
Gabrielle Wyatt – Founder, The Highland Project

