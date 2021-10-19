CLOSE
Black Girl Magic: a Fireside Chat
Thursday, October 28th, 6:00PM – 7:30PM
Indianapolis Public Library – Central Branch
40 E Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN 46204
About:
“This intimate discussion will feature spoken word poetry from Indianapolis students and a panel discussion featuring four dynamic Black women who are leaders, community servants, and shining examples of Black Girl Magic. The panelists will also represent four of the top issues revealed in The Highland Project’s “Our Power, Our Legacy” report, which are: education, economic development, healthcare/wellbeing, and politics (including voting rights).”
More Info Here: https://themindtrust.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/blackgirlmagic
Phone Guests:
Shannon Williams – Executive Vice President, The Mind Trust
Gabrielle Wyatt – Founder, The Highland Project
