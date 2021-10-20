Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kelly Price Shares An Update On Her Health

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Kelly Price Headshot

Source: SANG GIRL! Inc / SANG GIRL! Inc

Singer Kelly Price took to Instagram Live to share an update with fans and supporters about her health since battling COVID-19.

During the session, Price revealed that she had pneumonia in both lungs, and still requires respiratory therapy.

Price disclosed to fans that she also has to see a cardiologist since battling the virus. “That’s probably one of the hardest things to accept,” she said.

Price said that if she wanted to sing “right now,” she could, but not “full out” since fighting the illness.

The admission came just weeks after Price made headlines for being reported missing by members of her family.

Price was listed as a missing person in September after being admitted to a hospital the month prior following an announcement that she had been diagnosed with COVID. She was released after three weeks, and, according to representatives, was not actually missing; she was recovering from the virus at an undisclosed location.

It’s great to see that she is recovering well.  Take all of the time you need Kels!  In the meantime, we’ll pray for full recovery.

Kelly Price Shares An Update On Her Health  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close