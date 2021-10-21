Marshawn Wolley President of Black Onyx Management Joins Us Live To Discuss Indianapolis Setting Up Its First Black-Led Community Development Loan Fund.

“We’re proud to partner with the City-County Council and numerous stakeholders to begin the process of establishing our first Black-led CDFI loan fund,” Joe Hogsett said in a written statement. “This represents an enormous opportunity to remove barriers to prosperity for Black entrepreneurs, workers, and business owners across Indianapolis.” #Equity1821 Black Onyx Management “