Marshawn Wolley President of Black Onyx Management Joins Us Live To Discuss Indianapolis Setting Up Its First Black-Led Community Development Loan Fund.

Marshawn Wolley President of Black Onyx Management Joins Us Live To Discuss Indianapolis Setting Up Its First Black-Led Community Development Loan Fund.
 
This will help with job creation and job formation.
 
Article Here:
 
“We’re proud to partner with the City-County Council and numerous stakeholders to begin the process of establishing our first Black-led CDFI loan fund,” Joe Hogsett said in a written statement. “This represents an enormous opportunity to remove barriers to prosperity for Black entrepreneurs, workers, and business owners across Indianapolis.” #Equity1821 Black Onyx Management “
 
Phone guest:
Marshawn Wolley – Pres/CEO Black Onyx Management

