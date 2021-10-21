PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday October 21st 2021

Fall 2021 Networking Event – Exploring disparities with local initiatives to obtain racial equity and empowerment Tomorrow Friday, October 22, from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: The District Tap, 3720 East 82nd St, Indianapolis

About: “The 2021 timely program theme for this year’s community-wide event is “EXPLORING DISPARITIES WITH LOCAL INITIATIVES TO OBTAIN RACIAL EQUITY AND EMPOWERMENT”. An outstanding and informed panel of local business and organizational leaders will address this important current topic in-depth with meaning and substance to a concerned and diverse audience. Also, the program will include an inspirational presentation with the audience’s interaction, great music and food and several opportunities to engage in effective networking.

The panelists’ presentations will begin with an overview from Willis Bright, Convenor of the African-American Coalition Of Indianapolis (AACI)

PANELISTS:

Tony Mason, CEO, Indianapolis Urban League

Jeffrey Harrison, CEO, Citizens Energy Group & Advisor, Business Equity For Indy Committee

Portia Bailey-Bernard, VP, Economic Development, Indy Chamber of Commerce

Terry Morris, Advisor, Racial Justice at Eli Lilly and Company & National President, National Black Data Processing Associates (BDPA)

Ebony Chappel, Director of Programs and Communications, Leadership Indianapolis

Additionally, there will be desirable door prizes, a basket raffle, and a silent auction with an outright sale of great and some unique items to purchase. Net proceeds from the sale will also be used to fund IPA associate membership for college students.”

More info here: https://mango-disc-t2wz.squarespace.com/fall-networking

Phone Guest: Marion Faye Godwin – President, Indianapolis Professional Association

This will help with job creation and job formation.

“We’re proud to partner with the City-County Council and numerous stakeholders to begin the process of establishing our first Black-led CDFI loan fund,” Joe Hogsett said in a written statement. “This represents an enormous opportunity to remove barriers to prosperity for Black entrepreneurs, workers, and business owners across Indianapolis.” #Equity1821 Black Onyx Management “

Phone guest: Marshawn Wolley – Pres/CEO Black Onyx Management

Sports Writer With The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Danny Bridges Joined Us For His Weekly Sports Segment Here on Community Connection! Purchase the Recorder Newspaper Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/

Also On AM 1310: The Light: