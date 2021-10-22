Search For Gabby Petito’s Fiance Brian Laundrie Ends After Discovered Human Remains Prove To Be His

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The missing person case of 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito has been all over the news, some even suggesting at an excess level of privilege that many women and girls of color weren’t equally afforded. What’s not being argued is that her loss is unfortunate and definitely deserves to be solved, which authorities investigating the case have strongly believed resulted due to abuse at the hands of her travel partner and boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

It appears the search for his whereabouts has now come to an end after human remans recently found near some of his belongings tested positive for his DNA.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As multiple news outlets are currently reporting, the FBI has confirmed that dental records tested on the remains recently found on a Florida hiking trail indeed are a match for Laundrie.

Take a look below at info TMZ received exclusively from the Laundrie family attorney:

“‘Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.’

As we reported … Brian’s parents led the FBI to the previously unexplored trail, where the feds found some articles of clothing and a backpack they believed might belong to Brian. The Medical Examiner went to the location, as well as the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Remains Detection Team and a K-9.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Since last month’s discovery of Petito’s remains in a national forest, which was officially ruled a homicide by manual strangulation, the search for Laundrie has brought up no results or just led to a series of false reports of sightings up until recently.

The backpack and notebook found during the discovery of what proved to be Brian Laundrie’s remains are being treated with care as possible evidence. Both items are said to be “possibly salvageable” according to a CNN source, who also added, “It had been clearly wet and they are going to use any potential means to dry that out before opening it.”

We’ll keep you updated as more details emerge.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Search For Gabby Petito’s Fiance Brian Laundrie Ends After Discovered Human Remains Prove To Be His was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: