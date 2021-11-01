Get Up Erica
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: 4 Questions To Ask Yourself When Writing Visions Of Success

With only eight weeks left in 2021, now’s the perfect time to make the rest of the year your absolute best.

Dr. Willie Jolley starts off the week with a very insightful message for today’s “Wake Up & Win,” providing four key questions to ask yourself that’ll keep you focused and moving forward towards those goals.

By focusing on what you want, what you’re doing to get what you want, what more you could be doing and finally what you must stop doing to get what you want, the clarity you’ll gain can be both rewarding and ultimately life-changing.

Get the full message below on "Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley" for Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

