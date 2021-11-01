James Fortune Explains Upcoming Album, Live Talent Show & Sugar Vs. Salt On Grits

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

With just days before the premiere of his new single, “Never Let Me Down,” GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer James Fortune is prepping for a new chapter in his career with the release of an upcoming album in 2022.

We got the talented musician to not only give the Get Up! church an exclusive on when to expect that LP, but he also filled us in on his holiday plans, the new virtual series, Fortune’s Live Talent, and a special burning question that we’re sure our southern foodies out there will appreciate.

Along with co-host Isaac Carree, the Fortune’s Live Talent show gives James the opportunity to give budding and aspiring talent within the gospel realm a chance to shine the way he’s been able to for the past few decades in music.

Make sure to check for “Never Let Me Down” to premiere this Friday (Nov 5), which will lead the path towards his full music project releasing in the coming months.

Listen to our exclusive with James Fortune on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

