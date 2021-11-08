CLOSE
Community Connection Monday November 8th 2021
Child Advocates Inc. Joined Us To Explain Their 2021 Clifton Larsen Allen (CLA) Report And What That Means For The City Cancelling Their Contract.
“Independent auditor, Clifton Larsen Allen (CLA), conducted a forensic audit and determined that Child Advocates was in full compliance with its contract with the City of Indianapolis as the CASA (court-appointed special advocate) agency for children in Marion County.”
Read the full document here: https://www.childadvocates.net/
Phone Guest:
Cindy Booth – CEO Child Advocates
Donna Walker – Co-Founder, Educational Liaisons for Child Advocates
Shonna Majors Resigns. She is Now The Outgoing Community Violence Reduction Director in Indianapolis.
What are some of the differences you have seen?
What are some of the struggles going forward?
