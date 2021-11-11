Get Up Erica
Andraé Crouch or Daryl Corley? Brian Courtney Wilson Plays “This Or That” | Get Up! Exclusive [Listen]

Sugar or Salt on Grits? Choir or Praise Team? Contemporary or Traditional Gospel?

We find out more about Brian Courtney Wilson and his vibe as Erica Campbell gets the answers to these questions and more in “This Or That” on Get Up!

Andraé Crouch or Daryl Corley? Now that’s a hard one.

