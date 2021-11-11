Andraé Crouch or Daryl Corley? Brian Courtney Wilson Plays “This Or That” | Get Up! Exclusive [Listen]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Sugar or Salt on Grits? Choir or Praise Team? Contemporary or Traditional Gospel?

We find out more about Brian Courtney Wilson and his vibe as Erica Campbell gets the answers to these questions and more in “This Or That” on Get Up!

Andraé Crouch or Daryl Corley? Now that’s a hard one.

