Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Have Faith In The Solution

We each have our own general understanding about what it means to have faith, but how are you applying it into your everyday life?

To close out this week in “Wake Up & Win” mantras, Dr. Willie Jolley gets to the importance of having faith in God and using it to make action towards bettering your life overall.

When it comes to faith, we usually apply it without question in situations like getting on a plane with an understanding that the pilot is equipped to fly it correctly or trusting our places of employment to pay us on time as stated in the contract. With that said, why not have the same faith in God’s ability to put you on the right path to win?

Understand what it means to have faith in the solution in today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

