Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Dr. Tony Evans Talks About His New Film “Journey With Jesus” | Get Up! Exclusive [Listen]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Senior Pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas Texas, Dr. Tony Evans along with his daughters Chrystal Evans Hurst and Priscilla Shirer wanted people who had never been to the Holy Land to experience what they did during their journey. The end result became the film “Journey With Jesus,” which is in theatres but for 3 days only!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Dr. Evans speak to Get Up! About the journey which led to this must-see film. The trip was the last his wife Lois took before her unfortunate passing. The family along with hundreds of friends and family was documented for the world to see.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Dr. Tony Evans Talks About His New Film “Journey With Jesus” | Get Up! Exclusive [Listen]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close