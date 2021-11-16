Dr. Tony Evans Talks About His New Film “Journey With Jesus” | Get Up! Exclusive [Listen]

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Senior Pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas Texas, Dr. Tony Evans along with his daughters Chrystal Evans Hurst and Priscilla Shirer wanted people who had never been to the Holy Land to experience what they did during their journey. The end result became the film “Journey With Jesus,” which is in theatres but for 3 days only!

Dr. Evans speak to Get Up! About the journey which led to this must-see film. The trip was the last his wife Lois took before her unfortunate passing. The family along with hundreds of friends and family was documented for the world to see.

