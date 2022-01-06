Community Connection Thursday January 6th 2022

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

1PM – 1:30PM: U.S. Congressman, (D) 7th District IN, ANDRE’ CARSON Joins Us Live To Discuss His Experience At The Nations Capitol A Year Ago On January 6th.

1:30PM – 2PM: Marshawn Wolley Joins Us Live To Share With Us His Opinions On Senate Bill 167 “Education Matters”. This Bill Touches On, “ CRIMINAL PROSECUTION, AND MATERIALS HARMFUL TO MINORS..”Marshawn Wolley is a Community Activist and CEO of Black Onyx Management, INCWe will also be speaking on other bills coming up January 11thBail for Violent Arrestees: http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/senate/6

2PM – End of Show: Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joins Us Live To Discuss What Is New And Go Over Him And Tina’s Results.Subcribe to the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper:https://indianapolisrecorder.com/

Also On AM 1310: The Light: